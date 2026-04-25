The global economy doesn’t always shift in obvious ways. One minute it’s business as usual, the next, the rules start to feel different. Lately, those changes have been creeping in across everything—from how prices are set to how money moves and even what people choose to drive.

It doesn’t always come through in big, dramatic moments. More often, it shows up in subtle moves that, taken together, point to something bigger taking shape. And once you start connecting those dots, the picture becomes a lot more interesting.

Here’s a quick look at some of the stories that caught our attention lately.

China is steadily challenging the United States’ long-held grip on global commodities pricing, pushing for a more multipolar system that could redefine how value is set worldwide. It’s not loud, but it’s consequential—and it’s already underway.

At the same time, Beijing faces a critical decision at home: where to direct its economic firepower. Lessons from Japan’s past loom large, with experts warning that misdirected stimulus could trap China in years of stagnation.

Beyond finance, even the cars people drive are telling a bigger story. The global surge of oversized SUVs is reshaping cities, safety standards, and environmental outcomes in ways policymakers are only beginning to grapple with.

And in the background, a quiet revolution is unfolding in money itself. China’s digital yuan—especially through cross-border initiatives like Project mBridge—is building an alternative financial infrastructure that could chip away at the US dollar’s dominance in global trade.

These are just some of the latest stories shaping the economic landscape—part of a much broader set of insights we publish regularly.

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