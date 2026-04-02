Digital Yuan Shaping Global Monetary Revolution
China’s digital payment platform chips away at US dollar’s global dominance
By: Toh Han Shih
China’s international digital currency platform, Project mBridge, is quietly setting out to attempt to shape a revolution in the world’s financial payment system by seeking to erode the global dominance of the US dollar, analysts say, building an international payment infrastructure which is shifting the global pattern of payments toward…
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