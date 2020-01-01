Asia Sentinel
Edward Snowden’s Warning Cry
Those who helped the famed refugee escape from Hong Kong are paying a heavy price
Our Correspondent
BOOK REVIEW: The Hong Kong Letters
By Gill Shaddick. Blacksmith Books, Hong Kong. Soft cover, 232 pp.
John Berthelsen
Jan 31
BOOK REVIEW: Kashmir’s Untold Story: Declassified
Iqbal Chand Malhotra & Maroof Raza, Bloomsbury India 2019, Hardback, 200pp
Cyril Pereira
Jan 31
1
Overhauling Malaysia’s Democracy
More than electoral reform will be needed
Jan 30
India’s Weighty Litfest Funding Endangered by Criticism of Modi
Jaipur event’s financial sponsors may worry about upsetting government
Jan 29
Hong Kong’s Coronavirus Lunar New Year
No auspicious start to the Year of the Rat
Our Correspondent
Jan 28
China, India Vie for Myanmar’s Affections
Xi visit to Naypyidaw sends frisson through Delhi
Jan 28
Thai Premier Prayuth’s Honeymoon Period Wanes
Government faces domestic and external problems with no real answers
Jan 27
