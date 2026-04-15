The Global Rise of Monster SUVs
Size and self-importance increasingly rule the roads
Could the current (and worsening) global energy crisis have one small silver lining: halting the advance of the monstrous regiment of sports utility vehicles (SUVs)?
Despite widespread advocacy by media and politicians in most countries—though notably less so in the United States—for energy savings, environmental protection, and public health, the past d…
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