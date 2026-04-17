China Must Double Down on Investing in Productivity
Otherwise, Japanization looms
By: Xiaochen Su
The 2021 bursting of the Chinese real estate bubble has generated a growing chorus of analyses comparing China’s economic trajectory today with Japan’s stagnation since the 1990s, many pointing to the similarities: persistent deflation driven by an oversupply of goods against reduced wages and consumer confidence, firms reduc…
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