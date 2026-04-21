China Threat to US Commodities Pricing Dominance
Geopolitical tensions shifting world’s commodities pricing from US to multipolar system
By: Toh Han Shih
China is attracting international users to its commodities pricing benchmarks, reducing although not replacing the US as the dominant arbiter of commodities prices, according to witnesses at an April 16 US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) hearing in Washington. Driven by geopolitical factors like Beijing’s fears of US…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.