Asia Sentinel

Unequal Relationship: Lancang-Mekong Cooperation
What is needed to build equality as the scheme enters its second decade
On China’s territorial push, coal’s comeback, and other stories | Asia Sentinel Stories of the Week
A weekly recap of recent stories examining the political, security and economic issues shaping Asia.
Hasina’s Shadow Dogs Bangladesh ties with India
Bangladesh PM Rahman has yet to schedule a visit to New Delhi
Philippine Power Crisis Gives Coal an Uncomfortable Second Life
Building more coal-fired plants could create a problem for the future
Philippines Pushes back as China narrative on Batanes Grows
Is China starting to justify an eventual seizure of the island province?
US-South Korea Alliance Faces a Test beyond Political Rhetoric
Trimming back military exercises is a symptom of something deeper
RECAP: Asia Sentinel Stories for August 2026
In case you missed them, here’s a list of articles we published
Taiwan’s Habit of Releasing Soldiers’ Full Names Seems Risky
Is it sloppiness or part of a grand plan?

August 2026

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