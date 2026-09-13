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Unequal Relationship: Lancang-Mekong Cooperation
What is needed to build equality as the scheme enters its second decade
13 hrs ago
1
On China’s territorial push, coal’s comeback, and other stories | Asia Sentinel Stories of the Week
A weekly recap of recent stories examining the political, security and economic issues shaping Asia.
Sep 12
Hasina’s Shadow Dogs Bangladesh ties with India
Bangladesh PM Rahman has yet to schedule a visit to New Delhi
Sep 11
4
Philippine Power Crisis Gives Coal an Uncomfortable Second Life
Building more coal-fired plants could create a problem for the future
Sep 10
1
1
Philippines Pushes back as China narrative on Batanes Grows
Is China starting to justify an eventual seizure of the island province?
Sep 8
1
US-South Korea Alliance Faces a Test beyond Political Rhetoric
Trimming back military exercises is a symptom of something deeper
Sep 7
RECAP: Asia Sentinel Stories for August 2026
In case you missed them, here’s a list of articles we published
Sep 5
Taiwan’s Habit of Releasing Soldiers’ Full Names Seems Risky
Is it sloppiness or part of a grand plan?
Sep 4
1
1
August 2026
How the External Shock of the Iran War Undermines Change in South Asia
The turmoil caused by the US going to war in Iran is bad news for three countries seeking a better future
Aug 31
1
Uzbekistan Meets the World on its Own Terms
Foreign investment is driving blistering economic growth in Uzbekistan, which won’t be dictated to by China or the US
Aug 30
6
1
1
If Canada Is Not Safe From Trump, Who Is?
What Canada’s trade rupture teaches Asia about alliances, dependence and strategic choice
Aug 28
The Price of Prabowo’s Centralization
As the central government controls more resources, regional communities suffer
Aug 27
10
1
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