Books Under Siege in Kashmir
Government orders ban on 25 books on Kashmir dispute, history, and politics
By: Majid Maqbool
The Jammu and Kashmir governor administration’s latest move to ban 25 books in Kashmir, which was immediately followed by police raids on bookstores to confiscate copies, has sparked widespread condemnation. Critics see it as yet another attempt to curb freedom of expression and independent scholarship concerning th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.