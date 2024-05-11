This Privacy Policy describes how your personal information may be collected, used, and shared when you visit and/or subscribe to Asia Sentinel (the “Site”). We utilize Substack and Strip as third-party vendors (Substack to distribute our newsletters, Stripe to collect monthly or annual payments from subscribers). We are not held responsible for these third-party vendors.

This privacy policy is subject to change with or without notice.

Personal information collection

When you visit the Site, Substack and Stripe may automatically collect certain information about your device, including your web browser, IP address, time zone, and some of the cookies that are installed on your device. Additionally, as you browse the Site, Substack and Stripe may collect information about the individual web pages or products that you view, what websites or search terms referred you to the Site, and information about how you interact with the Site. We refer to this automatically collected information as “Device Information”.



Susbtack and Stripe may collect Device Information using the following technologies:

“Cookies” are data files that are placed on your device or computer and often include an anonymous unique identifier. For more information about cookies, and how to disable cookies, visit http://www.allaboutcookies.org.

“Log files” track actions occurring on the Site, and collect data including your IP address, browser type, Internet service provider, referring/exit pages, and date/time stamps.

“Web beacons”, “tags”, and “pixels” are electronic files used to record information about how you browse the Site.

Additionally, when you subscribe or attempt to become a paid subscriber through the Site, Substack and Stripe collect certain information from you, including your name, billing address, shipping address, payment information (including credit card numbers, email address, and phone number. We refer to this information as “Order Information”.

Please see Substack and Stripe’s privacy policy and/or terms.

Third Party Links

For your convenience, this Site may contain certain hyperlinks to other websites that may collect data. They have separate privacy practices independent of this Site. Asia Sentinel has no responsibility for the privacy practices or the content of such sites. Please keep in mind that whenever you voluntarily and publicly disclose personal information on any online service or website – for example, through email – that information can be collected and used by others.

Subscription

Stripe is the subscription service the Site utilizes to handle the paywall. When you sign up for Asia Sentinel’s Premium Access, you are signing up through Stipe to gain access to our news articles.

If you wish to cancel a subscription before the end of your billing cycle, email us at news@asiasentinel.com. Subscriptions are entitled to a refund for the unused portion if cancelled. A refund will be based on the pro-rated days remaining in the subscription.

For subscription concerns, you may send a support ticket at https://support.stripe.com/ or email us at news@asiasentinel.com.

Contact us

For more information about our privacy practices, or if you have questions or any concerns, please contact us by e‑mail at news@asiasentinel.com.