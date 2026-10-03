From strategic partnership between to the effects of natural disasters and climate phenomena, the past week brought developments with implications across Asia.

Here are some of the stories we published in recent days, covering political, economic and security issues worth keeping an eye on.

Society Indonesia’s Fire This Time Sep 29 From recurring forest fires to worsening health and environmental impacts, Indonesia faces growing questions about why disaster prevention continues to fall short. Story by Ainur Rohmah. Read full story

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