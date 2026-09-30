By: Toh Han Shih
There was much friendliness and mutual respect between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi’s recent visit to Washington. But beneath the bonhomie lie both ongoing rivalry and deals t…
There was much friendliness and mutual respect between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during Xi’s recent visit to Washington. But beneath the bonhomie lie both ongoing rivalry and deals t…
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