From China’s political and development ties with Southeast Asia to territorial disputes and agreements, the past week brought developments with implications across Asia.

Here are some of the stories we published in recent days, covering political, economic and security issues worth keeping an eye on.

Culture ‘China Retains Levers for Long-Term Territorial Ambitions’ Sep 20 In this interview by Majid Maqbool, former Foreign Secretary of India Vijay Gokhale discusses the strategic thinking behind China’s use of military pressure, negotiation and information tactics, as explored in his latest book "China's Wars". Read full story

Culture IMDB’s China Connection Sep 22 A preview of Clare Rewcastle Brown’s latest book "The China Contract" explores how the 1MDB scandal opened the door to a deeper China-Malaysia deal. Read full story

Business/Economy Development without Dominance Sep 24 Beyond the headline figures, Southeast Asian states are using Chinese development finance while keeping their options open among multiple partners. Story by Dharendra Wardhana and Danifansen Simanjuntak Read full story

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