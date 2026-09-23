By: Nava Thakuria
For nearly three decades, the Chittagong Hill Tracts in the hilly southeastern region of Bangladesh, have carried a contradiction at the heart of Bangladesh’s peace process: an agreement formally ended a long a…
For nearly three decades, the Chittagong Hill Tracts in the hilly southeastern region of Bangladesh, have carried a contradiction at the heart of Bangladesh’s peace process: an agreement formally ended a long a…
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