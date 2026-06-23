By: Khanh Vu Duc

Jennifer Wicks McNamara

The June 19 swearing-in of Jennifer Wicks McNamara, a career professional rather than a political appointee, as the first female US Ambassador to Vietnam is more than a diplomatic rotation; it is a definitive policy signal. Washington has moved beyond seeing Vietnam as a post-war normalization story or a simple low-cost manufacturing base. It now treats Vietnam as a foundational strategic asset in the Indo-Pacific—an alignment in all but name. Both sides understand this reality, yet both deliberately choose the flexibility of an unwritten partnership over the rigidity of formal alliance language.

The Realism of Converging Interests

This relationship is not rooted in shared political values or historical reconciliation. It is forged in pragmatic realism—exactly as the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) prefers it. For Hanoi, the United States serves as strategic insurance against over-dependence on China, coercion in the South China Sea, and regional imbalance. The party plays with Washington but never fully trusts it. Between them, there are no deep shared values—only overlapping interests. This mirrors the party’s broader worldview: it trusts no one completely, prioritizing regime survival, sovereignty, and national autonomy above all.

With China, the dynamic is even more layered: “đồng sàng dị mộng” (same bed, different dreams). Despite shared ideological origins, historical enmity—including the 1979 border war—and persistent territorial disputes make Beijing a “kẻ thù truyền kiếp” (hereditary adversary) in Vietnamese strategic thinking. Economic ties and party-to-party channels continue, but deep mistrust remains. Vietnam, therefore, hedges by strengthening options with the United States, Japan, India, Australia, and others while carefully managing the indispensable—yet risky—relationship with its northern neighbor.

Washington accepts this ambiguity. The United States builds a long-term strategy; Vietnam builds maximum options. The result is a functional, operational alignment that advances mutual interests without forcing Hanoi into choices that would trigger a crisis with Beijing.

The Economic Nexus and the Governance

Economic integration is the most dynamic pillar of this alignment. Vietnam has successfully become a key node in US supply-chain de-risking, expanding from textiles into electronics, semiconductors, and high-tech assembly. Trade volumes continue to grow, with the United States remaining Vietnam’s largest export market. Success, however, brings scrutiny. Vietnam’s sustained trade surplus, issues of transshipment involving Chinese inputs, and enforcement of rules of origin have become central concerns in Washington. Access to the American market is conditional: playing by the rules matters more than rhetoric.

The ceiling on this partnership is institutional. Moving from a “vital node” to a “core hub”—where Vietnam designs, innovates, and captures greater value—requires regulatory predictability, stronger intellectual property protections, transparent enforcement, and a reliable legal system. Advanced sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence do not thrive in opaque environments.

The CPV’s systemic wariness—refusing full trust in any external power—limits deeper integration. At the same time, US law, congressional oversight, and investor expectations increasingly tie high-end cooperation to governance improvements. In 2026, the greatest obstacle to tighter US–Vietnam ties is often not China, but the internal institutional architecture of the Vietnamese state itself.

Maritime Security and Operational Ambiguity

In the South China Sea, cooperation has deepened into quiet operational alignment: enhanced maritime domain awareness, capacity building, and improved intelligence sharing. Yet both sides deliberately avoid formal structures that could alarm Beijing or contradict Vietnam’s “Four Nos and One Depending” defense policy — no military alliances, no alignment with one country against another, no foreign military bases, no use or threat of force in international relations — while preserving the flexibility to expand defense cooperation when national sovereignty is threatened.

This arrangement functions well in stable times. In a crisis, however, the absence of joint escalation frameworks, clear command expectations, and formal contingency mechanisms creates dangerous ambiguity. Managing this tightrope is a core part of Ambassador McNamara’s mandate: deepening practical cooperation on supply chains and maritime security while respecting Hanoi’s political red lines.

By 2030, US–Vietnam relations will likely feature deeper trade and technology integration, expanded defense cooperation, and selective intelligence sharing while maintaining deliberate political distance. No treaty. No formal alliance. Vietnam will continue its bamboo diplomacy: flexible, deeply rooted in self-reliance, and calibrated to extract maximum benefit from great-power competition.

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Vietnam’s leadership understands a distinctly Kissingerian lesson: becoming America’s enemy can be dangerous, but becoming dependent on any great power can be fatal if a nation lacks the strength to stand on its own. The current approach—engagement without illusion—reflects hard-learned historical experience with both Washington and Beijing.

The decisive variable for the coming decade lies in Hanoi’s own choices: its willingness and ability to strengthen institutions, enhance transparency, and build the governance foundations necessary for higher-value partnerships. Alignment in today’s Indo-Pacific is not declared through treaties. It is earned through performance and ultimately stress-tested when the geopolitical environment hardens.

For now, Vietnam remains a pivotal state in the Indo-Pacific, and the United States remains its most consequential external partner. Whether this architecture of alignment can withstand a more contested strategic environment will determine whether managed ambiguity proves to be a masterstroke of statecraft or a strategic vulnerability when it matters most.

Khanh Vu Duc is a frequent contributor to Asia Sentinel. He is a lawyer and part-time law professor at the University of Ottawa who researches on Vietnamese politics, international relations, and international law.