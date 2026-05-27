The Limits of Vietnam’s Bamboo Diplomacy
Tô Lâm’s strategy poses risks in an uncertain world
By: Khanh Vu Duc
When General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm steps onto the stage at the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” will once again be presented as a model of strategic flexibility. Supporters praise its ability to balance relations with competing powers while preserving national sovereignty and political autonomy. Tô Lâ…
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