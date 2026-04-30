By: Toh Han Shih

Hun Manet

The United States may well have decided that cultivating ties with Cambodia, whose top leaders have been connected to massive cybercrime operations mostly run by Chinese gangsters, may not have been worth it because of the cost to US and other citizens of the world from the scam centers, online investment fraud rings in which victims are cultivated like fattened pigs for slaughter, then deceived into depositing funds into fraudulent investment platforms.

The US blitz may well have dented attempts earlier this year by officials including US War Secretary Pete Hegseth to cozy up to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, a son of longtime strongman Hun Sen amid a flailing Cambodian economy, renewed Thai border tensions and a prolonged downturn in real estate. Washington has responded to a move for friendly ties by Hun Manet, reported Asia Sentinel on January 19, in a bid to blunt Chinese interests in Southeast Asia. Cambodia is perhaps China’s closest friend in ASEAN.

“Geopolitical consideration, especially vis-a-vis China, which has a larger-than-life presence in Cambodia, was certainly at the back of the American authorities’ minds, but ultimately they must have felt that the sheer gravity of the harms – ranging from financial frauds to modern slavery – outweighed coddling Hun Sen’s cronies to pry him and them away from China’s sphere of influence,” said a Malaysian analyst who asked to remain nameless.

At the same time, however, the US offensive against scam operations in Myanmar and Cambodia, may not be extensive enough to stem the growth of the scam centers, analysts say.

“The US is using standard law enforcement procedures for criminal activities that require a much more creative approach. Taking out top leaders won’t solve this problem, more junior members step in to take control,” Mark Farmaner, director of Burma Campaign UK, told Asia Sentinel. “Scam centers proliferate in areas controlled by armed groups that have traditionally been allied with the Myanmar military. More support should be given to ethnic administrations in border areas which are trying to stamp out these centers.”

Myanmar is blacklisted by the FATF, the Paris-based financial action task force, because of the risk of money laundering and lack of financial controls, he added. “More should be done to investigate if it how the banking sector in Myanmar is being used to launder scam center money.”

On April 23, the US Department of Justice announced a series of actions by the Scam Center Strike Force against the compounds, which have defrauded Americans of billions of US dollars. The actions include criminal charges against two Chinese nationals who managed a Myanmar cryptocurrency investment fraud compound and attempted to open another in Cambodia, the seizure of a Telegram messaging app channel used to recruit human trafficking in Cambodia to impersonate as US cops, and restrictions on over US$700 million in cryptocurrency alleged to be tied to money laundering from cryptocurrency scams. Huang Xingshan, also known as “Ah Zhe” and “Huang Xing Saan,” and Jiang Wen Jie, also known as “Jiang Nan,” managed cryptocurrency investment fraud operations at the Shunda compound in Min Let Pan, Myanmar.

“Despite ongoing efforts to combat them, scam centers remain highly profitable, leading to the emergence of alternative centers that continue these illegal activities. This shift complicates efforts to apprehend these criminals. It resembles the game Whack-A-Mole; these centers pop up, get shut down, and then reappear elsewhere,” said Matthew Friedman, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mekong Club.

“That is very likely as this sort of scam centers and will pop up ubiquitously across those parts of Southeast Asia and perhaps even some other parts of the world where local law enforcement is at best cursory and at worst in collusion with the scam perpetrators,” said the Malaysian analyst. He pointed out that scam centers alternated between Myanmar and Cambodia.

The Shunda compound operated from at least January to November 2025, when it was seized by the Karen National Liberation Army of Burma, according to the US Justice Department’s announcement. After it was seized, Huang and Jiang relocated to another scam compound in Cambodia where they attempted to continue their operations, the US Justice Department announcement said. In early 2026, Huang and Jiang decided to return to Burma via Thailand, the US Justice Department added, and were arrested on immigration charges by Thai law enforcement in early 2026.

There is also evidence, recently reported by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, that the notorious scam company Prince Group, shut down in Cambodia earlier this year, may be moving some operations to East Timor.

Geopolitical contest in Cambodia

On April 23, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a well-connected Cambodian Senator, Kok An, who allegedly controls scam compounds throughout the country, as well as 28 individuals and companies in his network.

“US sanctions against Cambodian Senator Kok An, a close ally of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, go beyond just addressing cybercrime,” said Friedman. “They directly challenge the involvement of the ruling elite in transnational illicit activities. By targeting this inner circle, the US aims to reduce the influence of Chinese-linked criminal networks in Southeast Asia, support regional human rights efforts, and safeguard US national security.”

The sanctioned companies include two of Kok An’s Cambodian companies, Crown Resorts and Anco Brothers. Kok An’s hospitality company, Crown Resorts, owns casinos, resorts and other buildings in Poipet, Sihanoukville, Bavet, and other Cambodian cities been converted into compounds from which criminal organizations conduct digital asset investment fraud and other scams, alleged the US Treasury. Kok An also allegedly provides services and employees including uniformed security guards through his other company, Anco Brothers, which also holds the license for the casinos operating on the properties, nearly all of which are connected to casinos which serve to launder the proceeds of scams.

In July 2025, Thai police raided at least 26 properties in Bangkok and other Thai provinces – most registered under Sok An’s children’s names – seizing assets worth over Bt1.1 billion (US$30 million), which may well have played a role in the brief but bloody border war between Cambodia and Thailand in the middle of 2025. The raids came after the Thai Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant accusing Kok An of involvement in a transnational criminal organization. Thai investigators sought the warrant after discovering that his casinos in Poipet, just across the border from Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, were hosting scam operations targeting Thai nationals. Thai arrest warrants for Kok An’s three children were issued a week later, namely Juree, Phu Cherin, and Kittisak, according to media reports.

On July 8, 2025, Hun Sen, now president of the Cambodian Senate, said in a social media post, “Regarding recent commentary, several Thai authorities, media outlets, and members of the public have stated that the investigation and crackdown on Kok An is due to his close ties with Hun Sen. Therefore, the Thai court should also launch an investigation into Thaksin, since it is widely known that Thaksin is extremely close to me—so close, in fact, that he even has a reserved room at my home.”

On June 15, 2025, Hun Sen held a telephone call with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a bid to defuse tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Later that day, Hun Sen confirmed he had posted a recording of the phone call on his Facebook page, which sparked a furor in Thailand and caused Paetongtarn’s resignation.

On April 24, Wang held talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok, where China and Thailand agreed to strengthen collaboration in fighting online scams. During Wang’s visit to Cambodia on April 22, he called for the complete eradication of scam centers in Cambodia, which has enslaved many Chinese citizens. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet replied that Cambodia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on cracking down on scam centers, reported Xinhua, a Chinese state news agency.

However, Amnesty International is sceptical. Analysis of licensing documents issued by Cambodia’s Commercial Gambling Management Commission (CGMC) shows that casino owners are in control of buildings and sites where human rights abuses have been documented in at least 12 locations in the Southeast Asian nation, said an Amnesty International report on April 2. “The casinos’ plans were recognized by the CGMC in December and January – during the country’s supposed nationwide crackdown on scamming compounds. The approved businesses include three Crown casinos owned by Anco Brothers Co. Ltd., one of the most powerful companies in Cambodia,” the report added.

“At a time when the government says it is dismantling the scamming industry, the evidence shows it is simultaneously recognizing the plans for casino properties where abusive scamming compounds are run,” Amnesty International’s Co-Regional Director Montse Ferrer said. This contradiction raises urgent questions about whether Cambodian regulators are legitimizing companies linked to grave abuses,” said Ferrer.

Toh Han Shih is a Singaporean writer in Hong Kong and a regular contributor to Asia Sentinel.