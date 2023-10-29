It is time for the western powers to recognize that the massacre by the Nazis of millions of Jews 75 years ago does not give the Israelis today the right to massacre Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. What Israel is doing, with the western nations, particularly the US egging them on, is senseless savagery which can only increase the likelih…
The Killing in Gaza Has to Stop
Israel must regain its moral compass
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