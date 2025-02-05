Singapore Money Laundering Figure Arrested in Montenegro
International authorities seek notorious gaming fugitive on Chinese orders
Chinese national Wang Shuiming, one of the most notorious figures in the August 2023 Singapore S$3 billion money laundering case that damaged the city’s reputation as a financial hub and led the government to dramatically tighten its banking procedures, has been arrested by international authorities in the Balkan nation of Montenegro following an Interp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.