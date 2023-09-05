Global Scope of Singapore’s Money Laundering Bust Grows
New charges against suspects reveal links to illegal overseas businesses
By: Toh Han Shih
Suspects in Singapore’s burgeoning billion-dollar money-laundering case allegedly have been involved in illegal overseas businesses including money lending in China, gambling in the Philippines, and possibly scams linked to the UK and New Zealand, according to new charges leveled against some of the 10 on August 30 and other sources. Nea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.