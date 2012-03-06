Silver linings in the Silver Bird cloud?

My guess at this moment is that Silver Bird simply ran out of money, and alarm bells started to go off, not really a surprise. Not sure if the AOB had anything to do with that.

Was there any red flag that investors, auditors or authorities might have foreseen that troubles at Silver Bird were brewing?

For the readers of Where is ze Moola's blog it should not have come as a surprise what has happened, the huge amount of articles about Silver Bird were literally littered with red flags. But apparently they stayed unnoticed with many, including the authorities.

No matter how I look at what has happened, I don't see any silver lining at all, I only see very dark clouds for Silver Bird and its shareholders.