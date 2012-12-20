Retraction and Apology to Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar

It has since been pointed to Asia Sentinel that a number of the statements and allegations contained in the said Article are factually incorrect and misconceived.

Asia Sentinel now accepts the error in publishing the defamatory statements in the said articles and has removed it from the Asia Sentinel website. We withdraw all imputations and allegations upon Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar and thus upon the office which she then held as Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia with immediate effect.

Asia Sentinel expresses its deepest regrets for any and all distress and embarrassment caused by the publication of the defamatory words of and concerning Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar and to her husband, Azizan Abdul Rahman. Asia Sentinel also withdraws all imputations and aspersions cast upon Datuk Azizan Abdul Rahman on his personal and business reputation. Asia Sentinel further expresses its sincere and deepest regrets for any and all distress and embarrassment caused by the publication of the defamatory words and unequivocally and unreservedly apologizes.

In this regard, Asia Sentinel is pleased to announce that Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar has conducted herself honourably in so far as this matter is concerned and has accepted our offer to make amends and apologize.