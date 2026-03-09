By: Salman Rafi Sheikh

Afghan soldiers seek targets. AP Photo/Wahidullah Kakar

The Pakistan–Afghanistan border is once again aflame. What began as sporadic skirmishes after the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in August 2021 is now a full-fledged interstate confrontation, unfolding at a moment of unusual strategic vulnerability for Pakistan. As tensions escalate on its western frontier, a broader regional war—pitting the United States and Israel against Iran—is intensifying to the south. The convergence of these crises risks placing Pakistan in the middle of a perfect geopolitical storm that could stretch its security apparatus and destabilize its fragile internal equilibrium.

Border Conflict Years in the Making

The immediate roots of the current crisis lie in the aftermath of the Taliban’s return to power following the US withdrawal in 2021. Islamabad initially hoped that the Taliban’s victory would stabilize its western frontier, which is why it was keen to help broker the 2020 Doha Pact between the US and the Taliban to end the 18-year war. Instead, relations between the two countries have deteriorated steadily.

At the center of the dispute is the presence of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing the militant group to operate from Afghan territory and launch cross-border attacks. Pakistani officials have made clear that normalization with Kabul is impossible unless the Taliban dismantles TTP sanctuaries. More recently, Pakistan has also begun to claim that Kabul supports Baloch separatist groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Islamabad also claims that Kabul’s ties with New Delhi have turned Afghanistan into an India-backed geopolitical nexus against Pakistan.

International assessments have echoed these concerns. United Nations monitoring reports note that the TTP remains one of the most serious militant threats in the region and continues to operate from bases inside Afghanistan. The consequences have been visible inside Pakistan. Violence has surged sharply, with 2025 becoming the deadliest year in more than a decade, recording over 3,400 deaths – up from 1,950 in 2024 – in militant attacks and counteroperations. Much of this violence has been attributed to the TTP, which has grown stronger since the collapse of the Afghan republic. This deteriorating security environment has spilled over into interstate confrontation. Pakistan has increasingly resorted to cross-border strikes against alleged militant hideouts in Afghanistan. One such operation in February targeted suspected TTP camps in eastern Afghan provinces such as Nangarhar and Paktika.

These strikes have triggered retaliation from Afghan forces and intensified clashes along the roughly 2,600-kilometer Durand Line, one of the most volatile borders in South Asia. In recent weeks, the conflict escalated dramatically, with Pakistani airstrikes and Afghan counterattacks producing significant casualties and raising fears of a broader war.

Both sides deny responsibility for the escalation. Pakistan insists it is targeting militant infrastructure, while the Taliban government accuses Islamabad of violating Afghan sovereignty. Diplomatic mediation by regional actors, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, has so far failed to produce a durable ceasefire.

When Regional Wars Collide

Yet the border conflict, serious as it is, represents only part of Pakistan’s emerging security dilemma. The real danger lies in the geopolitical overlap between the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict and a wider confrontation unfolding across the Middle East. As tensions escalate between the United States, Israel, and Iran, Pakistan finds itself increasingly drawn into the strategic calculations of its Gulf allies, particularly Saudi Arabia. Islamabad and Riyadh maintain close military ties, including defense cooperation agreements that envisage mutual assistance in the event of external threats. If Iran’s confrontation with the United States and Israel expands into a broader regional war, Saudi Arabia could seek stronger security support from Pakistan. That possibility carries enormous strategic risks for Islamabad.

First, Pakistan shares a long and sensitive border with Iran through the province of Balochistan. Any escalation involving Iran could quickly spill across this frontier. Iran-Pakistan relations have historically been uneasy but manageable; a larger regional war could transform the border into another flashpoint. Unrest along the Iranian frontier would intersect with the longstanding insurgency in Balochistan. Separatist groups operating in the province already exploit porous borders and regional rivalries. If instability deepens along Pakistan’s southern flank, these groups could gain new opportunities for external support and operational expansion. Perhaps most importantly, the overlap of conflicts could provide Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership with strategic leverage.

If Pakistan becomes preoccupied with tensions involving Iran and Saudi Arabia, Kabul may feel emboldened to intensify pressure along the Durand Line. Even limited escalation could stretch Pakistan’s military resources, forcing it to manage simultaneous crises on multiple fronts.

The strategic implications are stark. A conflict that began as a cross-border counterterrorism dispute could evolve into a broader regional confrontation involving several states and multiple militant actors.

The Risk of Internal Destabilization

Beyond geopolitics, Pakistan faces a profound internal security risk if these crises converge. Militant violence in the country is rising. Groups such as the TTP and the Islamic State’s regional affiliate, Islamic State–Khorasan Province (IS-K), have demonstrated both resilience and operational capability in recent years. Their attacks target security forces, state institutions, and civilians alike. A wider regional war involving Iran could open another dangerous front: sectarian violence.

Pakistan is home to one of the world’s largest Shia populations, estimated in the tens of millions. Unlike in some countries where sectarian communities are geographically concentrated, Pakistan’s Shia citizens are spread across multiple provinces and major cities. This demographic distribution means that sectarian violence, if triggered, would not remain confined to a single region. Militant groups such as IS-K have already exploited sectarian narratives to target Shia communities in Afghanistan and Pakistan. If tensions between Sunni-majority Gulf states and Shia-majority Iran intensify, extremist groups could use the regional polarization to inflame sectarian conflict within Pakistan itself.

Such a scenario would dramatically expand the country’s security challenge. Instead of confronting isolated militant networks in border regions, Pakistan could face attacks across urban centers and rural districts alike. The strategic nightmare is a multi-layered conflict environment: cross-border clashes with Afghanistan, insurgency in Balochistan, militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and sectarian attacks in major cities. Managing these simultaneous threats would stretch even the most capable security apparatus.

Avoiding the Perfect Storm

Pakistan’s leaders, therefore, confront a delicate balancing act. The country cannot ignore militant attacks emanating from Afghan territory yet escalating military confrontation with Kabul risks turning a security dispute into a prolonged interstate conflict. At the same time, Islamabad must tread carefully in the evolving Middle Eastern crisis. While Pakistan’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy, direct involvement in a broader regional war could expose the country to severe security repercussions at home. It might well be in Pakistan’s interest to avoid any military confrontation with Iran (on behalf of the Saudis) and hedge to balance.

The danger is not simply war with Afghanistan or confrontation with Iran. It is the convergence of these crises into a single strategic moment, one that could test Pakistan’s security architecture in completely unprecedented ways. The history of this region shows that conflicts rarely remain within their original boundaries. When wars overlap, their consequences multiply. Pakistan now stands at precisely such a crossroads.

Dr. Salman Rafi Sheikh is an Assistant Professor of Politics at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in Pakistan. He is a long-time contributor on diplomatic affairs in Asia Sentinel.