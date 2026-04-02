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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
4dEdited

US and Israel will not pay reparations. And US will not continue the fight indefinitely and will wind down in two weeks. So what will happen is that there will be a tacit acknowledgement that Iran controls the strait and Iran will collect tolls.

That is better than no tanker movements

It is just like Egypt collecting and Panama collecting tolls. The Arabs (Saudis and UAE) can’t complain because they host the American bases that led the attack. If they don’t like it, they can try to attack Iran with their armies made up of fat Bedouins

Forget about unfairness and international rule of law. What is the rule of of law when two countries did a sneak attack take out the leadership of a country during negotiations?

What did FDR say about Japan after Pearl Harbor sneak attack?

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anon
3d

this underplays

a. trump embracing the gulf corruption culture somehow blinded his gulf friends into underestimating his instability. a $1b plane doesnt buy what it used to.

b. the role of israel, who exerted far more influence on trump with minimum bribes.

if you calculate the american military expenditure on behalf of israel, they have outperformed their anti-iran neighbors by >$100b before this is all over.

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