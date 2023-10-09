There is an intense campaign emerging in Malaysia to free former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is currently serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in connection with the theft of US$10 million from a company connected to the ill-starred 1Malaysia Development Bhd, a government-backed investment fund that…
Growing Groundswell to Pardon Malaysia’s Najib
But a close look at his alleged cascade of crimes makes the idea offensive
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