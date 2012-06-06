Felton Road Wine Dinner at The Conrad Koh Samui, Thailand

Curtis MarshJun 6, 2012

Koh Samui is very accessible for anyone living in Southeast Asia and one of the most stunning resorts in the entire region http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/travel/room-with-a-view-%E2%80%93-conrad-hilton-koh-samui-thailand/

I can’t think of any better escape plan during the summer school holidays, beach and pool for the kids, wine and dine with one of the worlds iconic winemakers for the adults – no brainer!

Details at http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/?p=6450

