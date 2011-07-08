English Rendition of Two Poems by Su Shi

Translation of Su Shi’s (蘇軾) poem “Plum Blossoms Poem” (“梅花詩”):-

春來幽谷水潺潺 ，的皪梅花草棘間。

一夜東風吹石裂 ，半隨飛雪渡關山。

My English rendition:-

Chanting spring creek through the hushed valley fares;

In bushes of thorn, plum blossoms in glittering glam they share.

One night an east gale surged, with stone-shattering force;

Half the petals, with blowing snow, o’er the border they dared.

Translation of Su Shi’s (蘇軾) poem “An Impromptu Poem on a Xilin Wall” (“題西林壁”):-

橫看成嶺側成峰， 遠近高低各不同。

不識廬山真面目， 祗緣身在此山中。

My English rendition:-

These Lushan mountains often fool our eyes,

Rolling range one minute, towering crest the next.

Their true portrait from all people hides,

‘Cos they happen to be on the inside.

Previous English Renditions of Su Shi's Poems/Lyrics:-

