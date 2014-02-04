THE BEST OF BURGUNDY COMES TO SYDNEY – March 25 to 27

The inaugural Sydney Burgundy Celebration, on March 25to March 27, will bring the very best of Burgundian wines and producers to the city, hosted by some of Australia’s most respected sommeliers and restaurants.

The exciting three-day festival is inspired by renowned annual international events, like La Paulée de Meursault and La Paulée de New York, and will showcase the most prestigious wines of the Burgundy region in France through tastings, master classes, lunches and dinners. Over 65 renowned producers are involved.

Franck Moreau MS, group sommelier of Merivale and the facilitator of the Sydney Burgundy Celebration says, “This festival is an amazing opportunity for Sydney wine-lovers to see the most exciting producers from Burgundy side by side. This is the first time there has been a forum like this for the country’s best sommeliers, chefs and wine experts to share their love of this special region.”

The inaugural event, expected to become a much-anticipated annual festival, will feature the wines of some of Burgundy’s legendary producers like Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Armand Rousseau and Domaine Leflaive, and some of the exciting new guard like Benjamin Leroux and Domaine Nicolas Rossignol.

Renowned negociants Joseph Drouhin and Patrick Puize, one of Chablis’ new wave winemakers, will lead some of the master classes and lunches.

Events will be held at some of Sydney’s best restaurants including Rockpool Bar & Grill, Quay and merivale, and will feature the expertise of the country’s top sommeliers.

Feature events include:

Masterclass: Discover the Terroir of Burgundy, March 25 at Quay, hosted by Philip Rich and Burgundian winemakers.

An intimate dinner on ‘The Beauty of Burgundy’, March 25 at Rockpool Bar & Grill, an event showcasing different wines from Burgundy across various vintages.

Sydney Burgundy Celebration Gala Dinner, March 27 at ivy Ballroom and featuring food by Neil Perry and Peter Doyle, and inviting guests to BYO as well as share in magnums of Burgundy.

Grand Tasting ‘The Burgundy Big 50’, March 26 at ivy, level 2, a tasting of 65 wines from Village wines to Grand Cru vineyards, featuring the following vignerons:

Alain Burguet, Armand Rousseau, Ballot-Millot, Benjamin Leroux, Blain Gagnard, Bruno Colin, Chandon de Briailles, Chanson, Château de Puligny-Montrachet, Christian Moreau, Christophe Cordier, Daniel Dampt, Domaine Agnès Paquet, Domaine Bouchard Père et Fils, Domaine Bruno Clair, Domaine Comte Georges de Vogüé, Domaine de Bellene, Domaine de la Bongran, Domaine de la Vougeraie, Domaine de L’Arlot, Domaine de Montille, Domaine des Malandes, Domaine Dominique Gallois, Domaine Edmond Cornu & Fils, Domaine Emmanuel Giboulot, Domaine Faiveley, Domaine Garnier & fils, Domaine Geantet-Pansiot, Domaine Gérard Raphet, Domaine Guillot-Broux, Domaine Guyon, Domaine Lécheneaut, Domaine Leflaive & Associés, Domaine Nicolas Rossignol, Domaine Parent, Domaine Pavelot, Domaine Pinson, Domaine Roux Père & Fils, Domaine Taupenot-Merme, Domaine Vrignaud, Eric de Suremain, Henri Gouges, Jean Louis Trapet, Jean Pierre et Corinne Grossot, Joseph Drouhin, Leroy, Les Héritiers du Comte Lafon, Louis Jadot, Louis Latour, Louis Michel & Fils, Lucien Le Moine, Lucien Muzard, Michel Sarrazin, Mommessin, Mongeard-Mugneret, Patrick Piuze, Pierre Yves Colin-Morey, Thierry Glantenay, Vincent Girardin, William Fèvre

For a full schedule of events, see the website http://burgundycelebration.com or email Franck Moreau on franck@burgundycelebration.com

Event prices range from $65- $200 per person.