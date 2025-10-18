Maverick Singer’s Death Shakes Northeastern India
Riotous aftermath over apparent drowning
By: Nava Thakuria
The September 19 death at age 53 in Singapore of an Assamese cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, apparently in a swimming accident, has brought the northeast Indian state to a standstill weeks later, with its capital city Guwahati turned into a continuing sea of weeping fans amid charges ranging from neglect to murder amid riotous conditions an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.