You Are Not Alone. Ever

The Sogo crossing doesn't merely give you a chance to feel a part of Hong Kong, or an alienated outsider. Every evening at Sogo you can experience the essence

of an atom - and understand why atoms probably hate molecules. (Lovers holding hands, parents and children, people dragging suitcases with wheels.) When it rains, and umbrellas are added to the formula, things get really frothy. A man of science might have a good molecular metaphor : I always think, midway through that wet crossing, of the Nazis versus the Soviets on the Eastern Front. To continue with the chemical notion, though, it often amazes me that I manage to cross the street without becoming betrothed, or otherwise inextricably fused, extinguished in an instantaneous clash of umbrellas that leaves nothing behind but a flash of pissed off energy.

I once found a website with 360-degree panoramas of famous vistas: the moon, the view from atop Mt. Fuji. Hong Kong was represented by the Sogo crossing. I've wondered if there is a way to control the human traffic: people going north stay to the right, the others to the left. (Nah.) I've also wondered what would happen if the intersection was ever blocked. A Causeway Bay meltdown? What if it spread to the mainland? When riots broke out in Wanchai during the World Trade Organization meeting in December 2005, police stopped traffic in and out of Causeway Bay. The Sogo crossing was abandoned - by vehicles, at least. Few had ever imagined the district empty of cars and buses, and people poured onto Yee Wo Street as if it was New Year's Eve, and took pictures of themselves from cell phone cameras, flashing V for Victory signs. The Sogo crossing was crowded yet again - even on its emptiest night.

