Yin Ping Vietnamese

Hong Kong Causeway Bay 24 Cannon St., Causeway Bay Tel: 2832 9038 (Around the corner from the Excelsior Hotel and the World Trade Center)

Yin Ping was opened by a Vietnamese refugee family in the late 1970s. It was a culinary novelty back then: lovers of Thai food (for example) were forced to journey to a grotty hotel in Kowloon to get their fix of Pad Thai or green curry, and Hong Kong had no Mexican restaurants. My wife was such a fan of Yin Ping in the 1980s and '90s that she used to fly into Kai Tak airport and taxi directly to the restaurant, bags in tow.

Yin Ping serves Vietnamese classics and has been in the same location ever since. Low prices and decent quality food have ensured a loyal clientele, especially at lunch.

But the real reason to eat at Yin Ping is the pho, the national dish of Vietnam. Pho, of course, refers to the flat, white, rice noodles. What Yin Ping does best is the beef broth they are served in. You choose whether you want a topping of raw beef (which cooks itself in the broth), rare beef or fully cooked beef brisket. All are good. Make sure you ask for the free, small side dish of lime and red chilies to bring the pho to perfection. (Price per bowl: HK$26-$32.) And don't forget to order a side dish of deep-fried spring rolls Vietnamese style, HK$26, which Yin Ping excels at. - Anthony Spaeth