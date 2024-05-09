The Yellow Peril Rises Again in the US
Multiple states aim to limit Chinese property ownership on security grounds
This year is the centenary of the passage in the United States of the Johnson-Reed Act of 1924, which limited the number of immigrants allowed entry into the US by national origin quotas providing visas to 2 percent of the number of people of each nationality in the country as of the 1890 national census. The act, which was about as white as a law could…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.