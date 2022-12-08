Xi mentions Tiananmen, refuses to call it a tragedy
Chinese President’s eulogy ironically praises late President Jiang for handing over power and fighting graft
In his eulogy of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin on December 6, President Xi Jinping acknowledged the Tiananmen massacre but refused to revise the Chinese government’s verdict of the bloody event. Jiang died at the age of 96 in Shanghai, his power base, on November 30.
“In 1989, serious political turmoil occurred in our country, Comrade Jiang resol…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.