The recent purge of many senior Chinese military officials including a defense minister, a former defense minister, and a former foreign minister suggests turmoil within Beijing’s defense establishment, with Zhang Youxia, a trusted ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is even more senior than a defe…
Chinese leader Xi Purges Top Military Brass
Current and former Chinese ministers under investigation, fate of top general and close ally of Xi in question
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