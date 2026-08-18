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Andy Wong
Aug 18

The most damming thing one can do for one's legacy... Is to glorify one's predecessors to obscene levels for the sake of being glorified by inherited association.

Xi wants to be Mao 2.0, but in this one move he shows himself to never be able to match Mao.

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