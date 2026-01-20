Asia Sentinel

anon
10m

maybe it all began when china was trusted and admitted, but that was based on info at the time.

just like the dollar itself, expect a slow decline in global trade organizations.

americans have proven they are simply not to be trusted with important durable institutions, and are just opportunistic traders qualifying for the BRICs club.

dfieldman
41m

Trump’s "puerile iconoclasm" regarding the WTO is a "squalid betrayal" of the very Enlightenment principles that made American hegemony possible. To watch a "slovenly demagogue" dismantle the GATT’s legacy is to witness a "vandal defecating in a cathedral" simply because he cannot "comprehend the architecture".

The Dysfunctional Appellate Body: By "strangling the dispute mechanism" in its crib, the administration hasn't "freed" American trade; it has merely "legalized international mugging".

The Law of the Jungle: This is not "sovereignty," but a "regression into the tribal," where "contracts are treated as ransom notes" and "allies as marks".

The Hypocrisy of Hegemony: The irony is "leaden and inescapable": by "trashing the rules-based order," Trump has provided the "perfect moral camouflage" for the very Chinese mercantilism he "claims to abhor".

Ultimately, this "twisted image" being forced upon the world is not a new order, but a "monument to narcissism," where the "ruins of global cooperation" serve as the pedestal for a "man whose only talent is the bonfire".

