World Street Food Congress Singapore June 3 & 4

The World Street Food Congress will comprise of The World Street Food Jamboree; a 10-day feasting carnival featuring at least 35 of the best street food masters from around the world; and The World Street Food Awards, a first-of-its-kind in the world to acknowledge and give international recognition to quietly famous street food icons. The stellar collection of Dialogue speakers were handpicked because of their vast knowledge, with years of experience and passion for comfort and street food, to share, discuss and present on ways to preserve, professionalise and create new possibilities for this well-loved culinary landscape. The speakers for The World Street Food Dialogue are (by alphabetical order):

KF SEETOH, Singapore – Founder of Makansutra

Accorded Singapore’s Food Ambassador by Singapore’s President Mr. SR Nathan, also hailed as the Guru of Grub by CNN and host of TLC’s The Food Surprise!

ANTHONY BOURDAIN, USA – Chef, author, TV show host

Author of bestselling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, and host of CNN’s Parts Unknown and hit TV shows Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover

BRETT BURMEISTER, USA – Managing Editor and co-owner of Food Carts Portland

Ate at his first food cart in 1991 and never looked back – logged roughly 1000 visits to street vendors in Portland and beyond

JOHNNY CHAN, China – TV show host

5 million people watched him eat the streets over 30 cities in China

IAN KITTICHAI, Thailand – Thailand’s first international celebrity chef

Thailand’s Iron Chef and the first Thai national to become the Executive Chef of a 5-star hotel

PAULINE LOH, China – Managing Editor of The China Daily

Published two well-received cookbooks – Love, Food and Dad & Company

CLAUS MEYER, Denmark – Gastronomic entrepreneur

Recently established a foundation whose mission is to help disadvantaged individuals and communities through culinary projects

BRYANT NG, Singapore / USA – Chef and restaurateur

Named as one of Food & Wine Magazine’s “2012’s Top 10 Best New Chefs”

JAMES OSELAND, USA – Editor-in-chief of Saveur

America’s most critically acclaimed food magazine (under his leadership, the magazine has won over 35 national awards), judge on Bravo’s Top Chef Masters and

acclaimed author of Cradle of Flavor (one of 2007’s best books by Time Asia and the New York Times)

VO QUOH, Vietnam – Top Vietnamese chef and editor

Editor-in-chief and owner of three Vietnamese cuisine magazines: Mon Ngon Viet Nam, Gia Dinh Vao Bep and Vietnamese Delicious

ARBIND SINGH, India – Coordinator of the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI)

The organisation works towards instituting a nationwide-inclusive law to protect the rights and livelihood of itinerant food vendors

RICHARD TAN, Singapore – Divisional Director, Hawker Centres Division at the National Environment Agency

His team is responsible for implementing hawker policies, managing about 16,000 hawker stalls in the 107 hawker centres around Singapore

SIMON TAY, Singapore – Chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs

Public intellectual and private advisor to major corporations and policy-makers

IWAN TJANDRA, Indonesia – F&B entrepreneur

Best known for his successful F&B chain, Eat&Eat, the themed food court founded in 2008 that has changed the dining landscape across Java Island

DANIEL WANG, Singapore – Ex-Commissioner of Public Health/Director-

General of Public Health (in position for 25 years) Received the Public Service Administration Medal (Gold) in 2002

BONDAN WINARNO, Indonesia – Indonesia’s celebrated culinary expert

Head of “Jalansutra,” an online community for food lovers in Indonesia

WILLIAM WONGSO, Indonesia – Indonesia’s culinary expert

Restaurateur, food consultant, critique and TV show host

The World Street Food Congress (WSFC) is the brainchild of KF Seetoh, founder of Makansutra, the organizers of the event. The objective of the WSFC is to create more opportunities for society and the industry by galvanizing the energies and ideas of the

