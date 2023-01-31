Women's Reproductive Health in Asia Pacific: Progress, but Work to Do
Pregnancy remains the principal cause of global teen female death, officials say
By: Shoba Shukla
Despite dramatic advances in access to health care, an estimated 140 million women in the Asia Pacific region still lack access to modern methods of contraception, despite wanting to avoid or delay pregnancy, according to the recently released State of the World Population 2022 report.
More than 60 percent of unintended pregnancies end in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.