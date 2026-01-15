Without Judicial Independence, Financial Centers Are an Illusion
Lessons for Vietnam
By: Khanh Vu Duc
Across Asia, governments have long aspired to build international financial centers, announcing master plans, offering tax incentives, investing in infrastructure and promising regulatory reform. Yet the list of true successes remains strikingly short. Singapore made it. Hong Kong once did. Dubai’s DIFC did. Most others didn’t. The reaso…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.