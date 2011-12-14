Withdrawal of complaints with SC & BM

Letter to the Securities Commission (SC) and Bursa Malaysia (BM):

"Dear Sir/Madam,

In light of the extremely disappointing performance of the authorities (most notably Bursa Malaysia) on my complaints regarding Bumi Armada and Maybulk/POSH, not seeing even a sliver of justice being done after stonewalling me in both cases for a full three years, with Bursa Malaysia being an interested party having approved all the documents in the first place and now having to check their own work (and thus not surprisingly approving it), I herewith withdraw all my complaints with SC/BM.

It is better to have no justice at all and it being painfully obvious, than to get a half-baked effort after 3 full years that would not even count as an slap on the wrist and some people boasting of actually having done their job.

I also don’t have the energy or the time to be involved in a process that leads to absolute nowhere.

Regards, M.A. Wind"

I have written in the past about the disappointing handling of complaints:

I wish I had listened to my Malaysian friends who told me long time ago already not to bother with filing of complaints as it is simply of no use at all. I learned my lesson, the hard way. It is a sad state of affairs for Malaysia, and it really pains me. I hope that one day things have improved markedly, but that day will unfortunately not be anytime soon is my guess.