Winter Sets In On ‘All Weather’ Pakistan-China Friendship
Beijing’s capstone of Belt and Road Initiative in danger
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
If Pakistan and China have spent decades proving their ties were set in stone, they are now proving themselves wrong. On October 30, in an event organized by the Islamabad-based Pak-China Institute, China’s ambassador to Pakistan ominously contradicted the Pakistani foreign minister’s remarks that Pakistan holds “exceptional” impor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.