Why Lower Oil Prices Don’t Bring Cheaper Gasoline
No matter what happens, you’re still going to be soaked at the pump
By: Tim Daiss
As escalating hostilities between the US and Iran push crude oil to multi-week highs - with Brent futures surging toward US$98 a barrel - motorists across Asia and other major markets remain trapped paying elevated prices at the pump. While crude had eased since mid-May from its wartime highs, gasoline and diesel costs consistently refused …
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