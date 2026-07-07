Who Killed Father Diệp — and Who Gets to Decide?
How modern institutions manage unresolved history
By: Khanh Vu Duc
For more than 80 years, the killing of Father Francis Xavier Trương Bửu Diệp on 12 March 1946 at Tắc Sậy has been contested. In southern Vietnam, one narrative long dominated collective memory: that he was killed by Việt Minh forces amid the chaotic early postwar…
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