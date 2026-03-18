Whistleblower Challenges Singapore’s Reputation for Arbitration Impartiality
Bogus Russian coal mine forms basis of bias allegations
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
Singapore’s reputation as a center for impartial international legal arbitration is facing an unexpected challenge to its credibility from an internal whistleblower within the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC), which functions to adjudicate cases, manages the ca…
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