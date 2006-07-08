Where to Find Hong Kong's Best Dumpling

Hong Kong Central Tsim Chai Kee Noodle 95 Wellington St., Central, Hong Kong (A few storefronts east of the Escalator)

You'll recognize Tsim Chai Kee by the line of people waiting outside, especially at lunch or dinner. It was once a true hole in the wall, although it recently doubled its seating area.

The restaurant's sole specialty is king prawn dumplings served in broth with noodles. (Lighter eaters can ask for no noodles.) The dumplings are possibly the best in the world: double the size of a regular har gau, with two king prawns in each. You eat them from the bowl of broth and noodles, which should be enlivened by an excellent homemade chili paste on each table. Each order gives you three dumplings.

You may have to share one of the family-style tables. Service is incredibly brisk, and a bowl of noodles with dumplings costs a mere HK$13 (US$1.66). The tiny menu has a few other items, which aren't recommended. Devour your dumplings, slurp your noodles and broth, and don't be surprised if you find yourself back at Tsim Chai Kee for more the following day.—By Anthony Spaeth

