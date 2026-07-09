Where Have All The Soldiers Gone?
Falling birthrights cut into Asian militaries numbers of boots on the ground
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
With fertility rates hitting record lows in Asian-Pacific states including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, the looming demographic cliff-edge is cutting into the numbers of people filling out their militaries’ uniformed ranks, fundamentally challenging their ability to raise military power centered around the curre…
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