When Excessive Force Is Not Excessive

For background information, please refer to ESWN’s post and this Southern Weekend article.

Here is my translation of Zhang Ming’s post:-

"The Deng Yujiao case in Badong County (Hubei Province) has been classified by the local police as a case of ‘self-defence using excessive force’. I don’t know much about law. But reason tells me that whatever action one takes to self-protect from an assault, regardless of the consequences, is considered normal self-defence. To say that Deng was using excessive force to defend herself is to say that those three men including Deng Guida (the deceased) did not commit rape.

But what actually happened was that one strong man started to tear off Deng Yujiao’s pants and then three men closed in on her, with two men pushing the girl onto the sofa again and again. Under such circumstances, how can you possibly blame the victim for alleging that they were raping her? Do you mean you want Deng Yujiao to think that those three men were jokingly playing ‘eluding the cat’ with her? When one encounters a rape and resists, while the act of rape is going on, whether using her hands or a knife, whether that causes harm or death to the attacker, it should be deemed a normal self-defending act. For a delicate female such as Deng, can you expect her to be able to fight off the attacker using her hands when faced with such a sexual assault? In fact, anyone with a normal state of mind can judge what kind of action it was that Deng took.

We can only hope that when the case goes to trial in court, judgment by a normal human being and a normal human being’s reasoning will prevail.

Today is June 1st, Children’s Day. Protecting women and children is a basic responsibility of a normal society. If a society cannot even shoulder such a responsibility, does it deserve to be called a humans’ society?”

[Note: The Badong County police statement came after netizens poured scorn on the party officials involved and protested the police’s attempt to cover up the truth of the incident, which then led to a censorship of news and internet discussion on the case. On May 28th two reporters, one from Southern People Weekly and one from Beijing News, were roughed up by several people with unknown identity when they were trying to interview Deng Yujiao’s grandmother.]