When China’s Appetite Reshaped a Region
A four-part series revisits how demand, development, and expansion quietly redrew the region’s environmental and geopolitical map.
Years before supply chains, overfishing, environmental depletion, and geopolitical influence became everyday global talking points, Asia Sentinel was already reporting on how China’s growing economic and industrial appetite was reshaping the world around it.
Reading these stories again today is striking. Many of the issues they examined years ago — disap…
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