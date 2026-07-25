By: Salman Rafi Sheikh

The US-Saudi nuclear agreement is not really about reactors. It’s about rules and Washington deciding its own rules are negotiable. That decision will ripple through the region soon after the first Saudi reactor breaks ground. Riyadh is calling this a breakthrough. Washington is calling it a win. Both are missing, or hiding, the point. The deal’s importance is not in how many reactors Saudi Arabia builds. It is in what the deal reveals, and what it sets loose, some of it far from the Middle East.

South Korea has pushed for enrichment rights for years and been turned down on gold-standard grounds. Japan’s plutonium stockpile draws periodic American unease. Brazil has never fully accepted IAEA terms that Washington treats as fixed everywhere else. Each of those governments will read the Saudi file the same way Tehran will: the rule was never about physics. It was about how badly Washington wanted something from you. Riyadh may be where this deal got signed. Seoul and Brasília will be reading it just as closely.

For almost 20 years, the US enforced a “gold standard” on civilian nuclear deals in the Middle East. The 2009 US-UAE agreement is the template. Abu Dhabi gave up enrichment and reprocessing for good. It accepted the IAEA’s Additional Protocol, which allows tougher inspections. This wasn’t meant to be a starting offer. It was meant to be the price of entry, full stop.

The Saudi deal breaks that template. The full text isn’t public. Key details are still contested. But the reported framework doesn’t lock Riyadh out of enrichment permanently. It doesn’t require the Additional Protocol on UAE terms. Instead, it leaves the door open to future enrichment under conditions still being negotiated, wrapped in a bespoke bilateral safeguards regime built for this one deal.

The mixed signals make it worse, not better. First, reports suggested enrichment could eventually be allowed after a joint US-Saudi study. Then Trump said publicly that no enrichment would happen at all. Then he tied the whole thing to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords. Three positions. Three audiences. No fixed line anyone in the region can plan around.

That instability is the real story. Whether Saudi Arabia ever actually enriches uranium is almost secondary. Trump can change his mind again next month. What can’t be simply undone is the demonstration effect: the gold standard is not a principle anymore. It is a price tag, and the price depends on who is buying. Every government in the region just watched that happen. Every government will now act on it.

From Rules to Leverage: The Regional Fallout

The bigger question is not whether this triggers an arms race. It is how each regional actor’s calculus shifts now that Washington’s non-proliferation standard has revealed itself as leverage, not doctrine. Four reactions matter most.

Iran will use this as evidence, not provocation. Tehran has spent two decades under enrichment limits and sanctions, sold partly on the idea that restraint is a universal rule, not a favor granted to friends. This deal undercuts that pitch directly. If Riyadh — aligned with Washington, hedging against Iran, no special treaty banning enrichment — can plausibly keep a path to enrichment open through friendship rather than years of trust-building, the lesson lands hard: compliance was never about non-proliferation logic. It was about whose side you’re on. Expect Iranian negotiators to cite this deal explicitly in future talks, not to justify a bomb but to argue that “zero enrichment” was always pressure dressed up as principle.

Israel now has to choose between alignment and precedent. Israel has quietly welcomed a Gulf security architecture built against Iran. But this deal forces a real trade-off. Closer US-Saudi ties strengthen the anti-Iran coalition Israel has bet on for a decade. But accepting a more permissive nuclear posture for an Arab state — one that goes beyond the 2009 UAE baseline — chips away at a core Israeli doctrine: no regional actor, however friendly, gets nuclear-adjacent capability. Israeli planners now have to weigh not just Saudi intentions, which may be entirely peaceful, but a harder fact that the ceiling has been moved. A ceiling that moves once tends to move again.

The UAE just got handed leverage it didn’t have yesterday. This is the most overlooked piece. The UAE accepted real limits in 2009 to be first, and to be the “responsible” nuclear partner in the Gulf. But Article 12 of that agreement lets Abu Dhabi revisit its own commitments if another regional state gets better terms. If Saudi Arabia secures a more permissive deal, the UAE does not just lose relative standing. It gains a legal opening to walk its own restraint back. Watch Abu Dhabi use that leverage, not necessarily to pursue enrichment, but as a bargaining chip with Washington and with rival vendors (French, Russian, Chinese) who would happily offer terms the 2009 deal never allowed. Washington may end up costing itself its most cooperative nuclear partner in the Gulf, not because the UAE wants a bomb, but because playing by the old rules stopped paying off.

Turkey and Egypt now have a “why not us” case. Ankara is already building reactors with Russian help at Akkuyu. Cairo is building with Rosatom. Neither trusts Washington’s rules to hold steady, and this deal proves the point. Both have less reason than ever to accept US conditions when a state with a similar regional profile got more flexibility. The likely result isn’t a weapons race. It’s a scramble, with regional states shopping American, Russian, Chinese, and French vendors against each other, using Washington’s own precedent as the opening bid in every negotiation.

Military Alliance to Technological Entanglement

There’s a deeper shift underneath all four of these reactions. For 70 years, US Middle East strategy ran on a simple formula: security guarantees and arms sales, in exchange for basing rights, oil stability, and alignment against ‘common’ threats. That formula assumed the US had no real competitor for the role of guarantor.

That assumption is gone. China buys most of Saudi Arabia’s oil and is its largest trading partner. Russia remains a security hedge Riyadh keeps as insurance against American unreliability. The Gulf states have spent the last five years proving they will hedge—regardless of how Washington feels — through OPEC+ decisions, a Chinese-brokered rapprochement with Iran, and deepening BRICS ties.

This is also why treating the deal as a simple energy play, or a simple anti-China play, sells it short. Reactors create decades-long dependencies — fuel supply, safety regulation, technician training, waste management — that arms sales do not. Washington is betting that this slower, thicker entanglement binds Riyadh more tightly than security guarantees alone, at exactly the moment those guarantees have looked shakiest. Washington’s muted response to the 2019 Abqaiq attacks made that shakiness visible to everyone in the region. The nuclear deal is, in part, an attempt to substitute technological dependence for military credibility that has already been called into question.

Abraham Accords Linkage: Second Gamble

Tying implementation to Saudi normalization with Israel adds a risk the administration may not have fully priced in. Riyadh has long insisted that normalization follow real progress on Palestinian statehood. This is a position that has got hardened, not softened, by the war in Gaza and its aftermath. By conditioning the nuclear deal on normalization with Israel, Washington has handed Saudi Arabia new leverage to extract concessions on Palestine as the price of a deal it already believes it earned on the merits.

It has also handed critics — from Islamist opposition inside the kingdom to Iran’s propaganda machine — a ready-made story: that Riyadh’s nuclear cooperation is being traded for recognizing Israel, with nothing for Palestinians in return. Whether or not the deal ever gets implemented, the linkage itself sends a signal. Washington now treats nuclear cooperation, regional security, and Arab-Israeli normalization as one bargaining space. Everything is up for trade. Every actor watching has taken a note.

Dr. Salman Rafi Sheikh is a longtime commentator on diplomatic affairs for Asia Sentinel. He is an Assistant Professor of Politics at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).