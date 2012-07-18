What is Pinot Noir NZ 2013?

It was the birth of an event which has been lauded for its style and excellence – the stunning tasting of more than 100 top New Zealand Pinots, the very best Pacific food, classic Kiwi entertainment and all on the waterfront of the capital city of Wellington.

Four successful events later, Pinot Noir NZ continues to be internationally relevant and cutting edge, attracting world renowned wine commentators and winemakers.

