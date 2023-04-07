The West’s Environmental Crisis Migrates From China Elsewhere
A pastoral Thai province is the victim, but not the only one
By: Arm Punyathorn
Thailand’s eastern province of Chachoengsao is the site of an emerging crisis of toxic waste and dirty recycling. In the past a place of great biodiversity, the province is being inundated with recycling waste that is choking rivers and fouling the air, the product of a 2017 decision by Beijing to ban the recycling of imported waste, w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.